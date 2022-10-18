FIFA launches Qatar World Cup ticketing app 

FIFA has launched a new ticketing application for fans attending the upcoming World Cup.

The application will allow fans to access tickets easily, change their personal information, and, more importantly, enable guests of ticket holders to be changed.

“For those fans who have bought the tickets, you will receive an email this week with information on how to download the ticketing app and therefore how to access your mobile tickets,” FIFA’s Colin Smith during the “One Month to Go” press conference on Monday.

Both the Hayya card and the FIFA application will be required to enter any stadium during the football tournament.

In case mobile issues arise with fans, printed copies of tickets will be permitted.

Counter sales of physical ticket sales will also begin on Tuesday at the first of the two ticketing centres in the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

“This is where fans can seek assistance if they have bought tickets or if they wish to purchase tickets for matches which are still available,” Smith added.

The new application can be found on Google Play and App Store under the name FIFA World Cup 2022™ Tickets