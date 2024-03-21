FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem cleared of F1 race interference allegations

The famed official was accused of interfering in two races during last year’s F1 season.

The ethics committee for Formula 1’s governing body has cleared Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a pair of whistleblower accusations that alleged the FIA president interfered twice in two races last year.

“After reviewing the results of the inquiries, the Ethics Committee were unanimous in their determination that there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of interference of any kind involving the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem,” the committee said in its Wednesday ruling.

It added that “allegations against the FIA president were unsubstantiated and strong evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented to support the determination of the FIA Ethics Committee.”

The first reported complaint was related to last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Emirati official allegedly instructed race officials to overturn a podium-stripping penalty handed out to renowned Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

The FIA president was also said to have wanted to withhold a license for the inaugural night-time Las Vegas race that kicked off last November.

Despite the so-called delay, the certification was completed and approved.

The ethics committee, which operates independently from the FIA, said it conducted a wide-ranging review that spanned 30 days with 11 witnesses interviewed.

“The president showed complete cooperation, transparency, and compliance throughout the process during this investigation was greatly appreciated,” the FIA said.

Ben Sulayem was elected in December 2021, following Frenchman Jean Todt.