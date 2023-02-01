‘Feel the winter’ in Qatar with spectacular performances at Al Maha Island

A-list celebrities from the region and beyond are all gathering here in Doha.

Nothing yet planned for February?

Look no further and get ready to experience excitement at Al Maha Island this month with a spectacular lineup of events, featuring prominent celebrities from Amr Diab to DJ Rodge.

Under the “Feel Winter in Qatar” campaign launched by Qatar Tourism, a diverse range of activities and events along with exquisite dining experiences are all waiting for you to discover.

Even better, the entertaining activities and shows are made for everyone, including families with adrenaline-fueled nights.

Without further ado, here are all the events that you need to fill up your schedule with:

60’s Show at Al Maha Drive—

2-25 February

Feeling nostalgic for the 1960’s or longing to catch a glimpse of them?

Source: Power Holding

The ‘60’s Show’ at Al Maha Drive is the right event for you, showcasing musical and dance tributes to the iconic era, bringing the past into the present.

Spanish Fever at TATEL

You can now get a taste of Spain here in Doha at TATEL’s lively atmosphere accompanied with rich flavours from authentic Spanish dishes.

Source: Power Holding

Adding to the cultural experience, traditional Spanish music will complement your visit as you explore Madrid in Doha.

The Weekend Extravaganza at Billionaire –

2-3 February

Music lovers, especially from the Arab world, Al Walid Hallani will be bringing his vibrant Lebanese energy to Billionaire on 2 February with all the top hits from the region.

Source: Power Holding

Then on 3 February you can hop on an electrifying musical journey with the young rising DJ Sona.

Amr Diab and DJ Rodge at Nammos Beach Club –

14 February

This is definitely a night you would not want to miss with the region’s one and only Amr Diab ready to perform your favourite hits on 14 February in the party of the month.

The Egyptian singer will be back in Doha to perform his most iconic hits in a magical night at Nammos Beach Club.

Source: Power Holding

The party is not yet over with DJ Rodge ready to take the stage with a night filled with non-stop beats and entertainment.

The venue is ready to welcome 1,500 people, all united under the love for dance, music and celebrations.

For more info, please visit https://almahaisland.com/index.html

For bookings, please visit https://almahaisland.com/events.html