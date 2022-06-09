FA asks Premier League to bench ‘Big Six’ clubs ahead of World Cup

The Qatar 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the first to be held during the winter season.

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs could be benched the weekend prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, after a request was made by the Football Association [FA].

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham may have all matches scrapped on the weekend of 12-13 November, days ahead of kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, ESPN reported.

This year’s World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to take place in the winter season for the first time. It also marks the first such time the global tournament is held in an Arab country.

The changed schedule has had a major impact on leagues around the world, forcing the Premier League to go on a mid-season break of more than six weeks.

England is due to play its first match on 21 November, going head to head with Iran on the opening day of the World Cup. The FA decision to stop matches in the immediate lead up to kick off in Qatar is designed to take away pressure from England’s footballers to allow for higher performance at the tournament.

Earlier this year, England Manager Gareth Southgate suggested the move before it was announced this week.

“What would help is if we don’t get a derby or those sorts of ‘big six’ games,” he said.

“But it’s not the fault of the League the World Cup is being held in the winter,” Southgate added.