F1 racers to don ‘Driver’s Eye’ helmet cams

Long called for by F1 fans, the helmet camera will catch unbelievable views of the racing action.

The Helmet Cam, otherwise known as the ‘Driver’s Eye,’ has reportedly been approved by the FIA and is expected to be rolled out to all 20 drivers in the upcoming 2023 F1 campaign.

“Following the trialing of the latest generation of helmet cameras over recent events, they have proved to be a great success, generating significant positive feedback from fans as a valuable addition to the broadcast of Grand Prix,” a statement from the FIA after the latest F1 Commission meeting read.

GOOD NEWS: The FIA has officially approved the helmet cam for all 20 F1 drivers to use at every race this upcoming season 🔥pic.twitter.com/4oSEY4bLyo — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 23, 2023

“Therefore, it was proposed and unanimously approved to update the 2023 technical regulations, mandating the use of these helmet cameras for all drivers from 2023 onwards.”

The micro-camera will be installed on all helmets as it was previously featured only on Bell Helmets.

First experimented with in the practice of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, the innovative camera angle has been adored by the racing fan base for its never-seen-before perspective.

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit will host this year’s October race, and the Driver Eye will illustrate the challenge of the 5.4 kilometre track.

The 2023 season will kick off in Bahrain between 3-5 March and feature 23 races, the longest season in F1 history.