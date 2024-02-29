Exciting lineup of events in Qatar worth checking out this weekend

This weekend has a mixture of culture, art, entertainment, and sports.

Doha News has compiled a list of five events worth checking out between Friday and Saturday.

1- Good Finds Market

Those who missed out on the Good Finds Market at the Fire Station still have the chance to pay it a visit as it is extended until Saturday.

The event is one for all antique collectors and lovers of everything vintage, with second-hand and nostalgic pieces displayed for sale across the venue by numerous collectors.

Local food vendors are also offering mouthwatering dishes and refreshing drinks, made on the spot to be freshly served for visitors.

The Good Finds Market will be open from 4:00-9:00 pm local time.

2- Electric Idyll Exhibition by Pipilotti Rist

Those wanting to take a break from the Good Finds Market can walk to the Fire Station’s Garage Gallery for an aesthetically pleasing experience with the Electric Idyll Exhibition.

The interactive installation by renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, a compilation of her most celebrated videos. Upon entering the dim-lighted gallery, all sound is removed and calming music greets visitors.

Upon walking further into the gallery, visitors are immersed with wide screens reflecting vibrant patterns that offer a distraction from the outside world.

The exhibition will run until June 1 and is open to the public from Saturday to Thursday between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm. The opening hours on Friday are 1:30-7:00 pm.

3- Luminous Festival Lusail 2024

This weekend is the last chance to visit the Luminous Festival, the first such lights festival in the country, at the Lusail Boulevard.

The free-to-enter festival offers an array of light shows, musical performances, activities, and shows for all age groups.

The event is split into many themed zones, from Gateway, Earth, Water, and Fire—where fireworks will be taking place. Those wanting to visit the event can head to Lusail Boulevard’s Al Sa’ad Plaza every day from 6:00 pm until 12 am.

The event’s map and full schedule can be accessed online via Visit Qatar’s website.

4- Mahaseel Festival

Those looking for fresh, locally-grown produce can head straight to Katara Cultural Village for the eighth edition of the Mahaseel Festival.

The festival offers a wide range of Qatar’s finest crops and agricultural products, ranging from vegetables, honey, dates, eggs, and plants.

This year’s event is gathering more than 20 local farms and eight plant nurseries in addition to 10 Qatari companies.

The timing of the festival comes at a strategic timing, just before the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan, where local food demand and consumption increase.

Mahaseel Festival is open until April 15 from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm.

5- ONE 166: Qatar

With Doha being a known sports capital, this weekend also includes another sporting event worth attending—the ONE 166: Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena on Friday.

Set to take place in Qatar for the first time, the martial arts event will feature regional and international champions that competed in major championships from Muay Thai to kickboxing.

The event is the largest mixed martial arts contest.

Tickets can be purchased online through Virgin Tickets and entry is only permitted for people aged 12 and above.