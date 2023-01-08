Ex-Elche player Javier Pastore to join Qatar SC

Jaiver Pastore represented Argentina at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and three editions of the Copa America

Javier Pastore is all set to join Qatar SC after leaving La Liga side Elche in an unexpected termination.

The 33-year-old midfielder voiced his departure from the Spanish club without addressing his future club.

“Two days ago, I was able to personally say goodbye to my former colleagues and to all the people who work for Elche (thank you so much for your respect and for every moment spent with you),” Pastore wrote on Instagram.

Tic Tac..Tic Tac ⏳🔥 pic.twitter.com/18zGmaTb7l — Qatar SC | نادي قطر الرياضي (@QatarSportClub) January 7, 2023

“Today I also tip my hat to the fans who have shown me their affection and support since day one. On the one hand, I want to thank you for all the affection you have shown every day and for your treatment of my family, on the other, I would like to tell you that it has not been the year and a half I wanted on the pitch,” Pastore added.

“I was unable to play my football and so I’m sorry, in these situations it’s never the responsibility of just one person but in this case it is and I sincerely regret it. You deserved the best.”

Beginning his club career with Argentine Talleres, Pastore has played with several teams, including French side Paris Saint-Germain.

During his first season at the Parc des Princes, Pastore nailed 13 goals in 33 league matches and was gifted several Player of the Month awards by the National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP).

Capable of playing in several offensive roles, Pastore represented Argentina at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and three editions of the Copa América, yet was absent from winning any titles with the national squad.

Present at Qatar’s World Cup and Argentina’s eventual FIFA final, Pastore has long been rumoured to play in the Middle East after inconsistent performances with Italian side Roma.

Plunging from his notable achievements, Pastore has been known to be injury prone.

No official announcements have been communicated by Qatar SC, yet the team dropped a hint ahead of the signing.