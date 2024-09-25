Ethical fashion and environmental advocates honoured at 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon

The event theme drew inspiration from Chinese culture and featured two brands from Shanghai and Hong Kong that are committed to sustainable fashion.

New York – Three sustainable designers presented their work to diplomats and fashion leaders at this year’s 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon, in a continued appeal toward more ethical fashion consumption.

Inspired by Chinese culture, the event featured two brands from Shanghai and Hong Kong, complemented by a vegan menu from renowned Chef Guo Wenjun, who owns the most expensive Chinese restaurant in New York City.

One of the highlighted designers was Juliet Gao, founder of Sandriver Cashmere. Her sustainable brand has revived an ancient Mongolian hand-felt technique and collaborates with women and local herders in remote areas of Tibet.

The event also highlighted the work of Wang Feng Couture, a designer known for bridal and haute couture creations.

The third designer featured was Mirela Nurce, whose designs on the runway gave the audience a glimpse of Global Runway, an upcoming project that will bring designers from 100 nations to partake in one runway show. Set to launch in 2026 at the United Nations, this initiative is a continuation of the Fashion 4 Development’s mission to bring together diplomacy and solutions through fashion.

A model wears Mirela Nurce at Fashion 4 Development’s 12th Annual First Lady Luncheon [Sandra Sadek]

Evie Evangelou, the founder of Fashion 4 Development, described Global Runway as “a (symbol) of tolerance [and] reconciliation”.

Co-hosting the luncheon alongside Evangelou was Chinese-American producer and television host Yue-Sai Kan, who was honoured with a 2024 Visionary Award,.

Known for bridging the gap between China and the United States, Kan highlighted the growing presence of Chinese fashion designers in the industry and its role in accelerating the country’s development.

“You have to remember, 40 years ago, when I first went to China, there was not the word fashion. It did not exist in the Chinese vocabulary, because everybody was wearing exactly the same clothes. They didn’t use any makeup, and the hairdo was exactly the same,” she said.

Also honoured at the luncheon was Eva Orner, an Emmy and Academy-award-winning film producer. Her recent documentary ‘Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion’ highlighted the detriments of fast fashion on our environment.

“I thought nothing could shock me in this world. And the images that you saw in the trailer from the beaches in Accra, Ghana, where all you can see are our donated discarded clothing, shocked me more than almost anything I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It still horrifies me to the core when I see those images.”

Eva Orner, an academy and Emmy award-winning film producer, was awarded the Impact Through Film Award for her most recent work, Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion, which explores the environmental impact of fast fashion [Sandra Sadek]

Other honourees included Chantal Khoueiry, chief culture officer of the Bicester Collection and founder of Brides do Good, which raises funds and awareness to end child marriage;

“There are many inequalities, conflicts, and war,” said Khoueiry. “So really, I would love to ask you to use your power, your influence, to really help shape the future. Every type of power and influence can shape the tomorrow.”

Sharon Bush and Lauren Bush Lauren of Teddy Share and FEED also attended, as well as Amy Green, CEO and founder of the Green Vision, an organisation dedicated to protecting endangered species from poaching, rainforest preservation and conservation.