Estithmar Holding crowned ‘Best Interactive Stand’ at Project Qatar and Hospitality Qatar 2022

The stand was the largest at the prominent event.

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C’s stand has been crowned as the best among 300 exhibiting companies at Project Qatar and Hospitality Qatar 2022.

The two-level stand was awarded the ‘Best Interactive Stand’ at the flagship event, which took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from 6 to 9 June.

For more than 17 years, the mega-event has been among leading international exhibitions in the field of construction technology and building materials locally and regionally.

This year, Estithmar’s stand, the largest at the exhibition, captured the visitors’ attention with its black corporate identity, showcasing various unique and exciting projects that the company is bringing to Qatar.

The company was able to use innovative, visual and interactive elements to showcase numerous developments and attractions opening ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to take place in the Middle East.

Beyond the aesthetically pleasing approach, guests were given a taste of high-end catering as they toured the stand.

“Our new trademark represents Estithmar Holding’s futuristic strategy and its ambitious expansion plan in multiple sectors, which will positively enhance the business growth and continuity, and contribute to increasing the shareholders’ value at the same time,” said Henrik Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, at the opening of the event.

During the event, Estithmar unveiled its new trademark at the high-profile opening ceremony, attended by Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani.

The Qatari official paid a visit to the Estithmar Holding pavilion as part of his inaugural tour, where he was briefed by the group’s CEO on its current major projects, from entertainment to healthcare.

“As for healthcare projects, we are set to open two international hospitals in partnership with reputable international healthcare institutions by the end of this year,” added Christiansen.

The CEO noted that first up is The View Hospital, a partnership with American Cedars-Sinai, with 244 beds and 71 luxurious treatment suites. The second project is the Korean Medical Centre, in cooperation with the finest medical services providers in Korea.

It includes 46 outpatient clinics, 18 operating beds and 3 operating rooms.

Other officials that visited Estithmar Holding’s booth included the Council of Saudi Chambers, who also met the CEO and other company executives. Estithmar gave the delegation an overview of its recent expansions and over-arching progress.

The booth also captured the attention of ambassadors from different parts of the world, including Turkey, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Brunei and Kazakhstan.

Al Maha Island

The highly-anticipated Al Maha island was the star of the brief.

The island is set to be the home of the up and coming Doha Winter Wonderland, which spans over 92,000 square metres with 100 rides to offer. Additionally, an international restaurant district, and the Nammos Beach Club will be available at the future tourism hotspot.

Since entertainment rarely exists without music, the island will be home to a concert arena that accommodates 7,000 people.

Visitors will also get the chance to get a new experience of hospitality, catering and event management services. The Island is expecting more than 1.5 million visitors per year.

Dining enthusiasts will get to enjoy a variety of international restaurants such as Zuma, Billionaire, LPM, Dokya, and Em Sherif, along with a selection of the most famous local restaurants.

Last week, Estithmar announced six new firms in the tourism, entertainment, hospitality, and catering sectors have been established by its subsidiaries. This increases the total number of its affiliated companies to 45.