Estithmar Holding reveals its new trademark at Project Qatar

Project Qatar is one of the leading international exhibitions in the field of construction technology and building materials for more than 17 years in Qatar and the region.

Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C is taking part in Project Qatar and Hospitality Qatar, where it unveiled its new trademark during the opening ceremonies of the merged exhibitions at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah al-Thani inaugurated the exhibition and walked through the pavilions to explore the exhibitors’ services and products.

The mega event kicked off on 6 June under the theme ‘One Show, Multiple Opportunities,’ at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre as a merger of the 18th International Construction Technology and Building Materials Exhibition, Project Qatar 2022, and the 7th International Hospitality and HORECA Exhibition, Hospitality Qatar 2022.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry paid a visit to the Estithmar Holding pavilion as part of his inaugural tour, where he was briefed by the group’s CEO Henrik Christiansen on the group’s current mega projects.

The focus of the brief was on the much anticipated Al Maha Island, which is home to the up and coming Doha Winter Wonderland, as well as an international restaurant district, concert venue, beach club, and hospitality, catering, and event management services supplied by its subsidiaries.

The delegation from the Council of Saudi Chambers also stopped by the Estithmar Holding booth, where they met the CEO and other executives within the company. The delegation was given an overview of the firm’s recent expansions and over-arching progress.

Ambassadors from around the world also paid a visit to the company’s pavilion, including the Turkish, Malaysian, Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Brunian and Kazakhstani ambassadors.

“Our new trademark represents Estithmar Holding’s futuristic strategy and its ambitious expansion plan in multiple sectors, which will positively enhance the business growth and continuity, and contribute to increasing the shareholders’ value at the same time,” said Henrik Christiansen, Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding.

During the exhibition, the company showcased its prominent projects in essential thriving sectors.

The Al Maha Island project in Lusail is the highlight of their work in the tourism sector, as it is set to become a hotspot for Qatar tourism, entertainment and leisure and expected to have more than 1.5 million visitors per year.

It includes a wide range of entertainment, hospitality and dining choices, such as Doha Winter Wonderland which spans over 92,000 square metres with 100 rides to offer.

The island also includes a concert arena which accommodates 7,000 people, in addition to Nammos beach club.

As for dining enthusiasts, they’ll enjoy a variety of international restaurants such as Zuma, Billionaire, LPM, Dokya, and Em Sherif, along with a selection of the most famous local restaurants.

“As for healthcare projects, we are set to open two international hospitals in partnership with reputable international healthcare institutions by the end of this year,” added Christiansen.

“The first is The View Hospital in partnership with the American Cedars-Sinai. The hospital includes 244 beds and 71 luxurious treatment suites, while the second project is the Korean Medical Centre in cooperation with the finest medical service providers in Korea. It includes 46 outpatient clinics, 18 operating beds and 3 operating rooms.”

Estithmar Holding announced last week that six new firms in the tourism, entertainment, hospitality, and catering sectors have been established by its subsidiaries. This increases the total number of its affiliated companies to 45.

This development is a key indicator of the company’s growth, particularly in promising sectors with rising demand, which will result in higher revenues for the group.