Qatar’s World Cup will host several venues outside the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, which will kick off the day before the opening match.

With a capacity of 40,000, the Fan Festival will screen all 64 matches from 10:00AM to 2:00AM.

The renowned Arcadia Music Festival will be hosted in Qatar at the Ras Bu Fontas and have a capacity of 15,000.

The carnival will operate from 10:00AM to 5:00AM each day until the 16 of December.

MDL Beast Aravia will be hosted in Qatar’s Al Wakrah with over 56 acts and 160+ hours of shows from well-known world DJs.

Ras Abu Aboud Beach 974 will also debut during the tournament and will be open when games are not performing, as it has a capacity of 5,000.

The beach will have live music and will require tickets to enter.

For families, Hayya Fan Zone will be placed in Lusail’s Marina and will have an operating hours of 12:00PM to 1:00AM.

QetaiFan Beach Fest will launch in Lusail with over 50 food outlets and match viewing parties.

There will be accommodation of 30,000, driving Lusail to be an amusement centre of its own.