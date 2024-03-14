Electronic Qatar Stars League to kick off this month 

The inauguration event will feature 12 teams and will be hosted from March 21 to 23.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL), in collaboration with the Qatar Esports Federation (QESF), announced the inauguration of the Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL) during a press conference on Wednesday at the QSL Headquarters.

The tournament will be hosted at the Virtuosity Hall of Doha Festival City and will feature Qatar’s Al Ahli, Al Arabi, Al Wakrah, Qatar SC, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd, Al Gharafa, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Markhiya, Muaither, and Al Duhail.

The competitions of this tournament will be played through FC 24, and 12 teams and players will compete to win the title to qualify and play in the qualifiers for the Esports World Cup, which will be held in London in August 2024.

Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing, and Communication at QSL, voiced that the tournament aims to endorse the e-sport industry in the country.

“We’re pleased to announce today the launch of Electronic Qatar Stars League, which allows QSL and club companies to enter the world of e-sports with the aim of spreading and expanding the base of participation among sections of fans and discovering new players,” Al Kuwari said.

Ahmad Al Meghessib, Tournament Manager, addressed the media, providing details, stating, “I had this proposal since 2018-19, but at that time, esports wasn’t that a big thing in the region. I again presented the proposal, and this time, I was approached by the QSL and Qatar ESports Federation, and it was a pleasure to kick off the biggest esports event in the country. I hope this would be the first step to many big things in the future.”

After a lotto draw, the participating teams were divided into two groups. Group A includes Al Shamal, Al Duhail, Muaither, Al Gharafa, Qatar SC, and Al Sadd, while Group B includes Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Ahli, Al Markhiya, Al Arabi, and Umm Salal.

Four teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals, followed by the semi-finals and final.

The matches will be broadcast live on QSL’s social media platforms and will also receive media coverage highlighting the league’s clubs, players, matches, best moments, and celebrations.