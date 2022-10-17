El Clasico: Real Madrid’s Benzema trumps Barcelona 3-1

Real Madrid hosted everlasting rivals Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for their first season clash, defeating the squad 3-1 in an action-packed fixture.

A tightknit Madrid squad solidified their standing as Captain Karim Benzema scored the match’s opener, lighting up the renowned stadium.

Benzema netted the back of the goal with a clutch shot in the 12th minute, ending his six-game drought.

Federico Valverde gave a stunning display as he gave Madrid the lead before the end of the second half.

Hoping to bounce back after the half, Barcelona’s defence crumpled time and time as Madrid attacked the box with near goals.

Ferran Torres uplifted his team as he pulled a goal late in the match in the 83rd minute.

The 22-year-old forward caught a slick cross from his teammate Ansu Fati, taking the goal.

However, the comeback was shortened as the Barcelona squad failed to penetrate the Madrid box with minutes left to spare.

A late-minute foul from Eric Garcia edged Brazil’s Rodyrgo into penalty, sealing a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu.

The Catalan win was not only another win for the squad in terms of El Clasico history but a win for Benzema, who is most likely to win Monday’s Ballon d’Or.

The loss reminded Barcelona that more time is needed with their fresh crew despite having the outstanding Robert Lewandowski in the lineup.

Several local fans in Qatar witnessed the match at The Amphitheatre in the Pearl, with supporters of both sides attending the watch party.