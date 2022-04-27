Eight things to do this Eid in Qatar

We have you and your family covered with a list of Eid activities in Doha.

Eid is an opportunity for Muslims around the world to gather with their loved ones and enjoy the holiday festivities.

The first day of Eid is often the easiest to plan as it is filled with family visits all morning, as children fill their pockets with cash whilst being dressed in new outfits.

Eid in Qatar is also filled with fun activities that people of all ages can enjoy—and if you do not know where to start, we have you covered with all the places you can visit.

Eid Festival

One of the most exciting events to attend this Eid is the festival taking place at the Corniche from 3-5 May.

The Eid Festival is filled with thrilling activities and shows for adults and children, including the region’s first ever giant balloon parade, daily fireworks and marching bands.

No festival is complete without food and carnival games, which are also available throughout the event for all visitors to enjoy.

Heenat Salma Farm

Nature enthusiasts, this one is for you!

If you are looking for ways to get far from the city before the weather gets hotter, Heenat Salma Farm is the perfect destination.

Whilst this may be another desert-based experience in Qatar, it offers a different, unique escapade for visitors.

Located in Al Shahaniya, 40 minutes away from Doha, the farm – which promotes communal living and eco-consciousness – blends learning with entertainment for visitors, adults and children through its on-site activities.

People can learn about the crops grown on the farm whilst replenishing hands and soul through Mother Nature, as well as enjoy a unique culinary experience using organic ingredients grown at the farm. Visitors can also take part in activities under its well-being programmes.

Those willing to stay a little longer at the farm and not drive back to Doha can also spend the night at traditional tents surrounding a central fireplace.

If you want to pay the farm a visit, you have to call Heenat Salma in advance.

Banana Island

Staycations are always an option for families or people looking for a solo getaway.

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is an ideal place to do so if you want to stay in Doha.

Named after its crescent shape, the island is located off Doha’s coast and can be reached through a 25-minute boat journey from Al Shyoukh Terminal in the city.

The island has 141 sea view rooms, suites, beach and over water pool villas for you to reserve. It also houses the Middle East’s only wellness centre in an island resort setting.

Activities on the site include surfing, diving, golfing, and bowling. A cinema is also available for film enthusiasts eager for a movie night away from Doha. More importantly, Banana Island offers breathtaking views by Qatar’s turquoise waters and golden sands.

Bookings through the Banana Island’s website are required in advance.

Desert Falls

The warming weather in Qatar calls for a little splash in the water, which can be even more fun at Desert Falls at the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort.

Desert Falls is one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, filled with 18 attractions and 56 rides and slides, which some remain not entirely ready for visitors.

And yes, adults can also enjoy them as much as the children!

A children’s pool is available for young visitors, as well as a gigantic funnel, inner pool tube slides and the park’s famous King Cobra ride for an adrenaline rush.

Beyond the aqua activities, the resort offers a desert Go-Kart experience for car racing enthusiasts.

Visitors have the option to either book packages that include staycations at the resort or the water park on its own. Both reservations can be done online.

Purple Island

Despite all the new places emerging in Qatar, Purple Island remains a key attraction.

Those wanting to engage in minor sports activities, including kayaking by the mangroves and hiking along with a view of nature, can enjoy a day trip at the site.

Also known as Bin Ghannam Island, it offers scenes of different plants and birds that cannot be found in Doha.

Booking is required in advance, ahead of the visit.

Baladna Park

A day at the park is never a bad idea!

It is even better when families can enjoy a petting zoo and a look into the milking process of cows that are behind the dairy products distributed across supermarkets in the country.

Baladna Park is a 45 minute drive from Doha, providing visitors with another enriching farm experience.

Children get to visit a greenhouse to learn how to plant different seeds, bumper boats, bungee trampolines and pedal racing.

The entry fee for people aged 13 years and above is 35 QAR and for children 3-12 years old, the fee is 55 QAR. Additional charges apply for different activities and they can be found on the park’s website, where bookings can also be made.

Al Khor Zoo

Another animal park that is open to the public is the Al Khor Zoo, a 35-minute drive from Doha.

The zoo is home to mammals, marine species, and nocturnal animals for visitors to see, including more than 315 animals, around 49 different species of birds and 290 species of crocodiles

It is one of the oldest wildlife sites in the region, covering an area of 240,000 square metres.

Other entertainment facilities available include a museum, a waterfall, a skating area, a basketball court and a separate play area for children.

The entry fee for adults is 15 QAR and 10 QAR for children aged 10 years and below. Visitors must pay an additional 5 QAR for a train ride.

Art instalment

As a country with a growing art scene, visiting the “Your Brain to Me, My Brain to You” installment at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) is a must for a last-minute outing.

Conceptualised by internationally renowned Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, the instalment creates a calming atmosphere with 12,000 soft LED lights hung on cables in a dark room throughout the gallery.

The Swiss artist aimed to provide visitors with a multisensory experience and a chance to dive into the complexity of the human brain.

The flashing lights, however, may cause discomfort and trigger seizures amongst people who have photosensitive epilepsy and other conditions with sensitivity to light.

The exhibition is available until 20 December for the public at the NMoQ.

With plenty of activities in Qatar, your Eid plans this year, free of Covid-19 restrictions, might be more exciting!