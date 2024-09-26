Eco-friendly innovation: 2024 Flormart Green Italy Horticultural Expo Begins

This year’s event features over 120 exhibitors showcasing innovations in horticulture and sustainability, while also highlighting upcoming industry events like the Carré des Jardiniers competition.

The 73rd edition of Flormart, Green Italy International Exhibition of Horticulture, has kicked off in Italy on Wednesday.



The three-day trade in the northern city of Padova fair brought together nurserymen, horticultural and floricultural producers, landscapers, and architects to exchange innovative ideas.

Immersive spaces that blended nature and design were open to visitors, who also had the option of participating in expert discussions on eco-friendly landscape architecture and promoting plant biodiversity.

Much like the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 manifesto, the Italian government also has goals it seeks to achieve by 2030 to lessen the impact of climate change.

Doha News attended a session chaired by representatives from the Paysalia Landscape, Garden and Sport exhibition.

Paysalia, a French landscaping trade fair, is home to the Carré des Jardiniers contest which will take place in Lyon next year. The competition challenges master gardeners to design and create a garden covering an area of 200 square metres inside the exhibition centre.

Caroline Roques, head of the Paysalia’s communications department, announced that the upcoming theme will be “The Garden of Possibilities: Make Us Dream, Surprise Yourself”. She explained that this is inspired by the garden as a space of freedom and creativity, envisioning it as a “poetic and generous place”.

Subsequent sessions featured discussions about the wider use of artificial intelligence within floristry for a sustainable future, as well as discussions about urban forestry and tree management within cities.

At least 120 exhibitors from around the world, including France, Poland, and Spain, were present at the event. Matteo Zoppas, President of the Italian Trade and Investment Agency which supports the Flormart initiative, gave the opening speech.

Other keynote speakers at the opening included Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma.

“The excellent economic results of the Italian floriculture sector are clear evidence of its vitality and development potential,” he said in a statement.

Other activities included guided tours of select exhibitor pavilions. One such exhibitor, Vannucci Piante, has been in the nursery sector for over 80 years. Established in 1938, the company now operates 545 hectares of nurseries and operates across three continents. During the tour, they emphasised their efforts to reduce water waste as part of their commitment to addressing climate change.







