Education Above All Condemns Bombing of Schools in Gaza

This bombing marks the sixth school targeted within just ten days.

The Education Above All Foundation (EAA) has issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the latest bombing of another school run by United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.

“The continuous targeting of educational facilities represents a grave violation of international humanitarian law. These actions not only threaten the lives of children in Gaza who are disproportionately affected by this conflict, but also infringe upon their fundamental right to education,” the statement reads.

This incident marks the sixth school targeted within ten days, exacerbating an already dire situation for civilians and children in the region.

The most recent attack by Israel targeted a girls’ school in Deir al-Balah, claiming the lives of at least 30 people, including several children. This incident follows a series of attacks on UNRWA’s al-Razi and al-Oraiban schools in Nuseirat, resulting in approximately 70 fatalities and over 150 injuries.

Amid the ongoing conflict, more than 1.7 million people in Gaza have been forced to flee their homes. The Israeli airstrikes have systematically targeted schools and civilian infrastructure, resulting in a devastating toll of 39,145 people killed and 90,257 more injured.

Over 70,000 housing units lie in ruins and 625,000 students are now without access to education, as 88% of school buildings (497 out of 563) suffered severe damage, with 54% directly hit.

In June 2024, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres included the Israeli armed forces on the “list of shame” for warring parties responsible for serious violations against children in armed conflict.

The Israeli armed forces has been committing serious violations against children in armed conflict. Antonio Guterres found that Israel was responsible for 5,698 grave violations against Palestinian children, with an additional 19,887 alleged violations for further review.

The EAA Foundation expresses deep sorrow over the severe impacts on Gaza’s community and the significant disruptions to children’s education. The Foundation reaffirms its dedication to advocating for the rights and protection of children in conflict zones around the world.

EAA reaffirms its commitment to the Safe Schools Declaration and the principles outlined in UN Security Council Resolution No. 2601.