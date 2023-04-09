EA Sports ends three decade old FIFA franchise with new brand makeover

The rebranded platform is tagged as “a new Football Club for the future of football we want to build together.”

After 30 years of FIFA branding, Electronic Arts (EA Sports) will deliver a new name and face for football fans worldwide as it will be remarketed as EA Sports FC.

Since failing to come to terms on licensing agreement last May, EA’s partnership with FIFA has come to an unexpected end for the video game series.

The platform has depicted its new fortune in its press release as “a new Football Club for the future of football we want to build together.”

“Our new brand identity is inspired by the triangles that have been part of EA SPORTS football for the past 30 years, from the isometric polygons that make up our game to the chemistry triangles that exist in Ultimate Team™ to the player indicator across every match,” EA added in its press release.

The new EA Sports FC standing will be publicly advertised this coming week in several football leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga, and the National Women’s Soccer League.

Currently, the social media accounts of EA Sports are still under the name of EASPORTSFIFA, but that is expected to change sometime soon as per the end of the partnership.

Expected to release its first game in July, fans have positively voiced their opinion on the remodel.

“Okay this is hype,” one fan voiced on Twitter.

However, despite positive feedback, some fans believe the rebranding won’t change anything..

“Hopefully the game is as good as the logo but I doubt it,” one account said.

“Can’t wait till it’s exactly the same game copy and pasted with a new badge,” another gamer wrote.