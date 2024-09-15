Drug baron arrested trying to smuggle cocaine to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

The cocaine kingpin, who had been evading capture for two years, was caught while attempting to smuggle the drug into the Gulf states.

Nigerian drug law enforcement agents have arrested a wanted drug baron who tried to smuggle cocaine to Qatar and Saudi Arabia at least four times between 2022 and 2024.

Suleiman Aremu, the Managing Director and CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria, was first under the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) radar after multiple attempts to smuggle the illicit drug through Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In November 2022, a female passenger on a Qatar Airways flight to Saudi Arabia was arrested at Lagos Airport after 400 grams of cocaine were discovered hidden in her shoes. The woman had been hired by associates of drug kingpin Aremu, according to NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi.

Another drug mule, also hired by Aremu’s associates, was arrested after hiding the same amount of cocaine in men’s shoes on a trip headed to Saudi Arabia.

In June, two drug smugglers were taken into custody in Nigeria after digesting a total of 1.6 kilograms of cocaine that they intended to bring to Doha.

Babafemi explained that the NDLEA’s financial investigation linked Suleiman directly to the failed operations.

All bank accounts associated with the cartel were then frozen, and the kingpin was finally arrested after two years of evading capture.

Suleiman claimed he worked in property development and hotel management in Lagos and Paris, as well as textiles and clothing.

He also told the NDLEA that his regular visits to Saudi Arabia was to perform the lesser Islamic pilgrimage Umrah.

Meanwhile, Justice Dipeolu Deinde Isaac of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted the NDLEA’s request to extend the detention of drug kingpin Aremu by 30 days.

Additionally, he issued a warrant declaring Aremu’s two associates, his brother Abdullahi Olanrewaju Ramon and Oluwafemi Bidoye – who are currently at large – as wanted.

In response to this development, Brigadier General Buba Marwa, the Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, praised the MMIA Strategic Command’s officers for their thorough two-year investigation, which led to the conviction of three traffickers and the arrest of the cartel’s leader.

Marwa emphasised that this case demonstrates the law’s relentless pursuit of those involved in criminal activities, regardless of how long it takes to bring them to justice.