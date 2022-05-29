Driving students in Qatar could soon sit behind the wheel of a ‘smart car’

Qatar’s driving schools will soon have smart cars for driving tests to ensure accuracy and transparency.

Aspiring drivers aiming to get their license in Qatar may soon have to drive a ‘smart car’ to pass the test, local news outlet Gulf Times reported.

The latest step towards advanced technology is expected to be gradually implemented at all driving schools across Qatar to ensure transparency and equal opportunity for all, while also enhancing the traffic system.

The automobiles are currently being tested at two driving schools and will slowly begin to prop up at other driving schools across the country, Lt-Col Salem Fahad Ghurab, head of the Drivers’ Licences Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, told Gulf Times.

He also added that the new smart car is able to monitor driver errors, allowing for better and more accurate testing.

“All testing procedures will be done without any human intervention and the test result can’t be manipulated as the data is monitored live. The new car ensures transparency,” he said.

According to the official, the new cars contain high-resolution sensors and cameras, as well as a navigation system that includes data on all roads in Qatar. In addition, the speed limits on the highways are programmed into the sensors, and any violations may be easily identified while the tests are being conducted.

Its technological capabilities also allow the car to store tests for future use. This is done through a smart application – linked to the vehicle – that enables the driver to know and view the test result directly, as well as alert errors in case of failure.

It also sends a real-time image to the relevant authority within the General Directorate of Traffic, allowing direct communication with the driver of the car.

At Milipol Qatar 2022, hosted at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, the smart test car was among several state-of-the-art technology and equipment displayed by various departments at the Ministry of Interior, which includes the General Directorate of Traffic.

The goal to improve transportation and lean more toward an advanced alternative has been high on the country’s agenda in recent months.

Earlier in May, Karwa announced that all of its taxis around Doha will soon be fully electric in an effort to switch to eco-mobility in public transport.

The vehicles come with a built-in self-charging system and are powered by a combination of highly efficient, low emission gasoline engines and electric motors.

Such moves are expected to make a major contribution to improving the air quality in the Gulf nation.

The vehicles also create no carbon dioxide emissions when driving thanks to the absence of tailpipes, which significantly minimises air pollution.