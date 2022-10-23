‘Dream collapse’ for Portugal’s Diogo Jota as injury rules him out of World Cup

Portugal’s rising star Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Qatar’s World Cup, Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old forward was stretchered from the field during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City, ultimately sustaining a calf injury.

“Really not good news, yes he will miss the World Cup. Pretty serious injury in the calf muscle, and now the process starts. That’s it, pretty much,” Klopp stated in a press conference.

“All the rest will now follow in the next few days. Very sad news for the boy, for us as well, and for Portugal… I don’t want to put a time on it [his return]. It will be a long time,” Klopp added.

Jota wrote a message of strength and heartbreak to his fans on his social media channels, calling his injury one that ended his dreams.

“After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed. I will be one more supporting from the outside, club, and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Jota wrote.

A fantastic offensive footballer with defensive talents, Jota has been instrumental to Portgual.

Marking 29 appearances, Jota has nailed 10 goals for his country.

Adding to the suspicion of a missed World Cup appearance, Raphael Varane left his pitch in tears after an attempt to clear the ball in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Man United’s Erik Ten Hag has yet to reveal the French international status.

“It is difficult to say how it is now because it is so soon after the game. We have to wait 24 hours, and then we will know what it is,” Ten Hag said after Saturday’s game.