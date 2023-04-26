Which teams will go head to head at the path to FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 was recently conducted, with the tournament set to take place across four cities in Argentina on 20 May.

The games will be held in La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan, and Santiago del Estero and will see 24 teams battle for the title.

“Congratulations to all 23 teams who have qualified. And thank you to Argentina and particularly the Argentinian Football Association and its President, Chiqui Tapia, as well as the governmental authorities for staging this fantastic event. Muchas gracias, Argentina!” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino prior to the draw in Zurich.

Argentina, which has won the tournament a record six times, last triumphed in 2007 and is looking to add to its tally on home soil.

Despite not qualifying for the tournament through the Continental Cup, Argentina was granted hosting rights for the tournament after Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights due to protests over Israel’s participation.

Here is everything you need to know about the draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina:

The tournament will feature 24 teams, which have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament. The opening match being played between Argentina and Uzbekistan in the city of Santiago del Estero

The draw has thrown up some intriguing match-ups, with some of the biggest football nations in the world being pitted against each other in the group stages.

Group A features the hosts Argentina, which has won the tournament six times, and will be up against Guatemala, New Zealand, and Uzbekistan.

Group B features Ecuador, which finished third in the last edition of the tournament, and will be up against USA, Fiji, and Solvakia.

Group C features Senegal, which had a fourth place finish in 2015, and will be up against Japan, Israel, and Columbia.

Group D features Brazil, which won the tournament five times last doing so in 2011, and will be up against Italy, Nigeria, and Dominican Republic.

Group E features England, which won it once in 2017, and will be up against Uruguay, Iraq, and Tunisia.

Group F features France, which won it once in 2013, and will be up against Korea Republic, The Gambia and Honduras.

The tournament promises to showcase some of the best young football talent in the world.

The tournament will be played across six venues in Argentina, and the final will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on June 17, 2023