Doha Photography Award offers over QAR 2 million in prizes

The Doha Photography Festival, encourages residents of Qatar to express their creativity across various themes and age groups.

The Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the Doha Photography Award, as part of the inaugural edition of the Doha Photography Festival.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Qatar Photography Center, said that the award is primed at developing Qatari youth talent and nurturing their photographic skills.

“This award embodies the Ministry’s vision of fostering a vibrant artistic and cultural environment, encouraging engagement within the photography community, and supporting photographers across age groups,” he said.

Al Buainain went on to say that the award’s goals go beyond supporting talent and creators, by contributing directly to tourism as it promotes Qatar’s landmarks and natural beauty.

The Doha Photography Award invites entries into two main age groups.

The first category, open exclusively to residents of Qatar under the age of 18, welcomes submissions across various themes. The top three winners will be awarded prizes of QAR 30,000 for first place, QAR 20,000 for second, and QAR 10,000 for third.

The second category, for those aged 18 and above, includes five subcategories, offering prizes across various themes:

Qatar: Photographers are invited to capture the beauty of Qatar, with top prizes of QAR 300,000 for first place, QAR 200,000 for second, and QAR 150,000 for third.

Storytelling: This subcategory focuses on a series of 6–10 images that tell a cohesive narrative, with prizes of QAR 150,000 for first place, QAR 100,000 for second, and QAR 75,000 for third.

Special Category: Chosen annually by the Qatar Photography Center, this subcategory will include year-round workshops and offers similar prize amounts.

Video: This subcategory invites creative video entries, with the same tiered prizes as other categories.

General: Divided into colour and black-and-white photography, this subcategory awards six prizes across both sections.