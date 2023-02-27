Doha Festival City launches ‘Homeware Festival’ as part of Shop Qatar

“Unleash the Inner Designer in You”, this year’s edition of the festival, running throughout March, will use artificial intelligence to allow visitors to visualise their dream space Hosted under Qatar Tourism’s Shop Qatar, the Homeware Festival will also offer hundreds of product prizes and mega prizes worth up to QAR 1,000,000.

As part of Qatar Tourism’s month-long retail celebration, ‘Shop Qatar,’ Doha Festival City, Qatar’s one and only mall of choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announced the launch of the 4th edition of its highly-anticipated annual Homeware Festival, which will take place from the 1st to the 18th of March, sponsored by Dr. Scent, Eggo, Philips and Technoblue.

The mall will host an exhibition featuring 14 homeware brands including Homecentre, H&M Home, Ambiance, Maya Paris, That’s Living, That’s Living Kids, Stosa Cucine, Khazanah, The One, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and IKEA to provide exclusive offers and showcase the latest interior design trends. In addition, visitors to the festival will also get a chance to win weekly prizes and the grand prize with Shop Qatar for every minimum spend of QAR 200 at participating shops.

Customers need to take their payment receipts to any dedicated raffle desk located at both the North and South areas of the mall, provide their personal details, and redeem their tickets. Shop Qatar’s grand prize raffle draw will be held at the Center Court of the mall on 18th March.

As a digital pioneer, constantly adapting new technologies to deliver exceptional experiences to its customers, the Doha Festival City’s Homeware Festival 2023, “Unleash the Inner Designer In You”, will bring visitors an all-out new immersive AI activation which will allow them to visualise their dream space during the event.

To take part in this tech-forward activation, visitors need to head to the AI booth at the Centre Court of the mall, create their unique design of a room interior only by using keywords, then post it on Instagram with the hashtags #HomewareFestival2023 #UnleashyourInnerDesigner and #DohaFestivalCity for a chance to be amongst the three lucky winners that the mall will select on the 18th of March based on the number of likes and comments they garner.

As part of Shop Qatar, multinational entertainment acts will visit Doha Festival City to engage with visitors and their families in open areas during the weekends, including 30-minute performances scheduled for the afternoon and evening on Thursday’s, Friday’s, and Saturday’s.

“We are excited to host the 4th edition of Homeware Festival and showcase the latest collections from our flagship homeware and furnishing retailers joining us from across the globe,” Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said.

“This year’s round promises to be special with the new AI-powered activation that will encourage our visitors to become creative and bring out their inner designer. Doha Festival City always strives to offer the community in Qatar the most engaging experiences, inviting them to constantly be part of the creative and explorations process,” Hall added.

Commenting on the return of Shop Qatar this year, Sheikha Hessa Al-Thani, Head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism said, “Shop Qatar is one of Qatar Tourism’s flagship events in its annual social calendar and this year falls under the ‘Feel Winter in Qatar’ campaign.

“We’re delighted to bring back this ever-popular shopping festival, in partnership with our valued stakeholders, this time with unique prizes and more surprises in store for families.”

Having proven to be a great success during its past editions, the festival will build on its legacy, promising to stand out this round by incorporating state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Earlier this year, the mall unveiled its new brand positioning “It’s my place, my choice” tailored for 2023, with the main aim of bolstering its position in the market as the ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, while further diversifying its offering, activations, and events for a truly bespoke experience to each of its visitors.

For more information on the mall’s operating hours and the Homeware Festival please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/