Diversions as busy roundabout near Education City demolished

Penn State/Flickr

Ashghal has started work this week on converting Al Luqta roundabout near Education City into a multi-level intersection.

Diversions are already in place at the junction of Al Beday St. and Makkah St. while construction is underway.

The temporary road layout is expected to be in place for at least the next 18 months.

#Ashghal: AlLuqta RA will be closed & traffic will be shifted to alternative routes from 23 Sep2017 until early 2019 https://t.co/XXDQJuZqrH — هيئة الأشغال العامة (@AshghalQatar) September 20, 2017

The roundabout was a popular route that connected Al Gharafa and Education City with the residential districts of Madinat Khalifa and Al Luqta.

What’s changed

Motorists driving north-south on Al Beday St. should be able to maintain their regular commute.

However, new traffic lights and road layouts mean diversions for those commuting between central Doha and Education City on Al Makkah St.

Ashghal

According to Ashghal, drivers heading toward Education City will need to turn left onto Al Beday St., then right to Al Maqareen St. before heading back to Al Makkah St. via Ummat Suwayy St.

Those driving toward West Bay from Education City can take the same route in reverse, Ashghal said.

The diversions are to enable the construction of a new, multi-level intersection to replace the old roundabout, which should help to improve traffic flow and reduce road congestion in the area.

The temporary road configuration is expected to be in place until early 2019, Ashghal added.

Congestion busting

Significant demolition has been underway along the length of Al Beday St. and the southern section of Al Markhiya St. since the early summer.

Many buildings along the western side of the road have been knocked down, and the road is expected to be widened.

A faster-flowing route there could help to relieve some of the heavy congestion faced by the adjacent Expressway. That road struggles with long tail-backs of traffic, particularly at rush hour.

Kombizz Koshani/Flickr

Roundabouts were once common landmarks in Doha, but are fast becoming a memory due to a rapidly rising population and the need for better roads.

Just recently, Ashghal converted TV roundabout to a junction, while construction continues to create the new Sports intersection.

The second phase of this work should be finished by next month, Ashghal previously said.

Will the new diversions near Education City affect your commute? Thoughts?