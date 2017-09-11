Ashghal: Phase 1 of Sports Roundabout overhaul now complete

Ashghal

After dismantling Olympic (Sports) Roundabout over the summer, Ashghal has now opened the junction up for three lanes of traffic in each direction.

The move comes as the iconic roundabout in Al Sadd is converted into a signalized intersection.

Phase 1 of that work is now complete, and included putting up new traffic signals, installing a drainage network and upgrading utility pipes.

Ashghal

“Opening Phase 1 of the project provides the same level of traffic flow that the roundabout used to provide, but after completion of Phase 2, the traffic flow will be much better,” Ashghal said in a statement.

Al Rayyan Road

For the next several weeks, Ashghal will be working on adding left-turn traffic signals and a u-turn lane.

It aims to complete Phase 2 sometime next month.

Kombizz Koshani/Flickr

Sports R/A had long been one of the busiest junctions in Doha because it links Al Rayyan Road with Mohammed bin Thani St. and Jawaan St. next to the Hamad General Hospital complex.

It is now going the way of Oryx, Slope, TV, Burger King, Clock Tower, Rainbow/Arch, Crazy, Parachute and VIP, among others.

The renovation of the roundabout is also one of the last stages of a QR4.5 billion upgrade of Al Rayyan Road.

According to Ashghal, that project will be completed in August 2018.

Thoughts?