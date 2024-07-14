Legal action to be taken against unlicensed taxi companies in Qatar 

In a social media post, the Ministry of Transport stated that only seven transport companies in Qatar are licensed to operate ride-hailing services.

In a social media post, Qatar’s Ministry of Transport (MoT) warned that legal action will be taken against violating companies that operate passenger transportation services via electronic applications.

Qatar’s Ministry emphasised that the number of licensed companies are limited, with only seven transport companies in Qatar holding the necessary licenses to operate as ride-hailing services.

The Ministry revealed that Uber, Karwa Technologies, QDrive, Badr, Aber, Zoom Ride, and Ryde were the only companies in the country licensed to offer passenger transportation via electronic applications.

Mowasalat and Uber launch Karwa Taxi on Uber app

Earlier this year, Mowasalat (Karwa) and Uber announced a partnership to bring Karwa Taxis to the Uber platform.

The move looks to broaden travel options for residents and tourists alike, enhancing the efficiency and affordability of Qatar’s transport network.

Officials applauded the plan to integrate Karwa Taxis into Qatar’s Uber platform as a milestone in providing advanced and sustainable public transport solutions in the Gulf State.

“Partnering with Uber marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide advanced and sustainable public transport solutions in Qatar,” said Nasser Mamdouh Al Shammari, the Light Transport Services Director at Mowasalat (Karwa).

“We look forward to this collaboration to promote a green mobility environment with our hybrid electric Taxi fleet.”

The partnership aims to enlist premium vehicles under Uber Black, as well as electric cars, aligning with Uber’s global commitment to become an emission-free mobility platform by 2040.

In October last year, Mowasalat replaced about 90 percent of its Karwa taxi fleet with eco-friendly hybrid cars to reduce carbon emissions.

Electric automobiles will greatly contribute to improving the air quality in the Gulf nation.

Thanks to the absence of tailpipes, the vehicles create no carbon dioxide emissions when driving, significantly minimising air pollution.

Reports have stressed that over a year, just one electric car on the roads can save an average of 1.5 million grams of CO2. That is the equivalent of four return flights from London to Barcelona.

Karwa’s latest efforts aim to encourage the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions and reduce harmful carbon emissions, which will help Qatar achieve its National Vision 2030.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Mowasalat Co. (Karwa) to bring the Karwa Taxi service to thousands of riders in Qatar,” said Pia El Hachem, General Manager for Qatar, UAE and Jordan at Uber.

“We strongly believe that partnerships such as this one pave the way for innovation in the mobility sector, and we’re committed to making this a partnership of trust and cooperation long into the future,” she added.