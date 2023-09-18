Defending champion Qatar to host region’s first ever World Paramotor Championship

The World Paramotor Championship will be held in the region for the first time.

Qatar is set to host the World Paramotor championship in February and will bring the competition to the Middle East for the first time, the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) confirmed on Sunday.

The event will kick off on February and will include a range of participants from around the world, including defending champions Qatar.

QASC Vice Chairman Abdullah Saeed Al Mansouri commended the leadership of the country and stated that the support by the state is the reason for their hosting of the tournament and their subsequent successes in air sports.

Al Annabi won the previous edition of the tournament in Prague last year. Headed by captain Saeed Abdullah Al Marri, the team won 2 golds and a silver, taking home three medals altogether and inevitably securing the championship title. Now with the home advantage, Qatar will be looking to replicate their success and soar to new heights.

The latest development comes after Qatar successfully hosted the 44th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship in 2021.

The Paramotor World Championships is part of a packed sports schedule for Qatar, as next month the country is set to host the Qatar International Open Taekwondo Championship, the Qatar Qterminal Classic Squash tournament, and the highly anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, being held at Lusail International Circuit.