‘Dark horse’ Denmark reveals World Cup squad list

The reassuring recent form of the national team and Eriksen’s full fitness is a worry for any rival

Denmark has released its list of 26 names for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, due to kick off in the Gulf state in just days.

Star man Eriksen will lead “the Dynamites” to another world cup outing after recently defeating rivals France twice.

Perhaps Denmark’s biggest weakness is a domineering striker that fits the 4-3-3 system. The Danes have lost twice against Croatia but they seem to enjoy their matches against group favourites France.

In Paris they won 2-1 against a full-strength French team with a couple of late goals from the substitute Andreas Cornelius and, in the final game before the World Cup, beat the world champions 2-0 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Christian Eriksen, who, of course, had a cardiac arrest at Parken during Euro 2020, was magnificent against France.

Danish coach Hjulmand often deploys a 3-4-3 formation against strong opponents but switches to a more attack-minded 4-3-3 against weaker teams. He is adept at changing tactics during games, either through a switch of formation or substitutions.

Denmark topped their qualifying group four points ahead of Scotland, winning nine of ten games with a goal difference of +27. They are expected to push further in the knockout stages.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan),

Defenders: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Thomas Delaney (Sevilla),

Midfielder: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brentford),

Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)