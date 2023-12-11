Customers can now purchase high quality Qatari flags on talabat, specially manufactured by The Look Company

The Look Company’s expertise in crafting premium flags integrates with talabat’s user-friendly online ordering.

Talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, is delighted to announce its latest onboarding of The Look Company, a renowned manufacturer of flags and related accessories in Qatar.

This alliance is poised to inspire customers with a spirit of nationalism ahead of Qatar National Day. It offers them a one-stop shop to purchase high-quality flags, banners, and accessories through talabat.

How to make a purchase:

● Just hop onto your talabat app

● Head to Groceries

● Find “National Day Flags – The Look Company”

● Place your order, right in time for Qatar National Day

“On a special month for Qatar which honors national pride, we are delighted to

announce the onboarding of The Look Company, facilitating the seamless delivery of

official Qatari flags across the country,” said Francisco Miguel Condeco Caetano De Sousa, Managing Director in talabat.

“We are privileged to serve the community in Qatar in this meaningful way, transcending beyond the provision of everyday essentials to instill a deep sense of national pride. This partnership empowers us to broaden our offerings by effortlessly providing Qatar’s flags and associated accessories to our clientele, in the most convenient way ever.”

With this partnership, The Look Company’s expertise in crafting premium flags

integrates with talabat’s user-friendly online ordering and efficient delivery system.

Today, customers can conveniently place orders to buy Qatari flags that adhere to

official government specifications with the reassurance of receiving top-notch flags at their doorsteps.