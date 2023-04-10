Checkmate: Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2023 comes to an end

This year will invite the Qatar Masters Chess tournament after a break of eight years.

India’s chess player Sayed Khader clinched the Katara Ramadan Chess Open 2023 (Rapid and Classic) title on Sunday, following nine intense rounds.

Khader’s victory came behind Filipino Leola Rawlinson and Algerian Jamal Ferhi, who contended against 86 male and female players for the tournament’s total prize of QAR 25,000.

Several awards were handed out during the tournament’s run as Khalid Al Khulaifi won the honor of best Qatari player, Aisha Al Khulaifi won the best player, and Saad Al Sulait bagged the best player under 20 years old.

The best player under 16 years was gifted to Erfan Mohammed, and Khalid Al Jamaat was named the best player under 12 years.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the President of the Qatar Chess Association Mohamed al-Madhahka voiced that they intend to enhance players’ capabilities to participate in Arab and continental tournaments that help them gain different experiences.

Following an eight-year break for the tournament, the Qatar Masters Chess (QCF) tournament will resume once again with Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen set to return to the chessboard.

After participating in the 2015 tournament in which he defeated Chinese Grandmaster Yu Yangyi in a playoff win, the five-time World Chess Champion, four-time World Rapid Chess Champion, and six-time World Blitz Chess Champion Carlsen has articulated his support for this year’s edition.

“I am very happy to play in the Qatar Masters again. This tournament is very important. All means of comfort are available to all the participants, thanks to the wonderful support provided by the organisers,” said the 32-year-old brainiac.

“The atmosphere will certainly be fine and the participation is in large numbers and the competitions will be strong. I can’t wait for the start of the tournament and play in it,” the defending champion added.

With a $110,000 prize fund up for grabs, this year’s tournament between October 10-20 is expected to be a compelling contest for the world’s best chess players. There will also be nine rounds with each winner taking home $25,000.

QCF initially lacked the sponsorship that prevented the event from returning. The tournament was originally expected to take place in December but was later changed by organisers.