Champions League Round of 16: PSG draws against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, with Lionel Messi hoping to have an opportunity for revenge.

Relished in a wild fixture, the Parisians will enter the tournament after Neymar, Messi, and Kylian Mbappe kept the team undefeated.

The German giants won all of their six games in Group C with the support of Sadio Mane and Jamal Musiala.

A reminder of the 2020 Champions League final, PSG can redeem themselves after losing 1-0 in the 59th minute.

Fans on social media recalled the coincidence alongside the dark history Messi shares with Bayern.

The Argentine suffered a discomfiting night in Lisbon after losing 8-2 in the 2019/2020 season with former side Barcelona.

Thomas Mueller was made man of the match after he netted two goals in the thrashing of the Spain giants.

Barcelona conceded eight goals for the first time since 1946 in a game described as better than beating Brazil by Mueller.

Citing the 7-1 World Cup semi-finals, Mueller stated there was more control against Barca than Brazil.

“When we played against Brazil we were not as in control as we were tonight. You can never completely turn Barcelona off, but we gave their midfield practically no room, we did what we wanted to do,” said the 33-year-old.

Champions League Round of 16 draw

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter vs Porto