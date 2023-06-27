Celebrate your Eid morning right at these top breakfast spots in Qatar

Doha News has compiled a list of six places in Qatar worth checking out on the morning of Eid Al Adha.

One of the most anticipated Muslim holidays, Eid Al Adha is yet another chance for families and loved ones to gather and celebrate the spiritual festivity.

And no celebration is complete without food! With Eid breakfast commonly described as one of the most exciting parts of the holiday.

For those still looking for a place to indulge in a delicious breakfast meal to kickstart the morning, Doha News has compiled a list of six places in Qatar worth checking out on the morning of Eid Al Adha.

1- La Casa, Maysan Doha

Endless homemade and authentic Mediterranean dishes are all available at La Casa at the Maysan Doha, LXR Hotels and Resorts.

La Casa’s menu allows visitors to embark on a flavourful journey across the Mediterranean, with dishes influenced by Southern Europe, the Levant and the Middle East. The stunning, aesthetic ambience of the restaurant adds a sprinkle to the culinary experience at La Casa.

Source: La Casa

The perfectly crafted dishes provide some of the finest flavours of the region, with a curated menu that includes Mediterranean staples such as Paella Mediterranean, making visitors want to stick around for lunch.

La Casa’s opening hours are from Monday until Sunday from 6:00am to 11:00pm. For reservations, visitors must email or call in advance.

2- Gymkhana

Gymkhana at Katara Hills, LXR Hotels and Resorts provides classic and contemporary Indian dishes with a side of luxury and good music.

Source: Gymkhana

The Michelin-starred and award-winning fine dining restaurant offers a unique dining experience that blends traditional Indian flavours with a vibrant atmosphere. The menu features an array of handcrafted dishes and drinks infused with Indian spices.

Gymkhana is open from Monday to Sunday from 7:00 am until 11:00 pm. For reservations, visitors must call 44024317.

3- Karafirin

From Turkiye all the way to Qatar, Karafirin is another ideal breakfast place with its freshly-baked pastries and flavour-rich Turkish dishes.

Located at the all new West Walk’s restaurant district in Al Waab, Karafirin’s latest branch in Doha provides a warm atmosphere with its interior design, resembling a vintage house on top of a mountain in Turkiye.

Source: Karafirin

The menu offers an array of dishes, from freshly-baked simit to a wide range of dairy options, and endless list of cooked egg options, complete with traditional Turkish tea to round off the meal.

Karafirin is open daily from 8 am until 12 am and reservations can be done by calling 40171277.

4- Sayid Afandi

Also offering a taste of Turkiye at the West Walk, the famous Sayid Afandi has exquisite, delicious dishes, taking visitors on a Turkish culinary trip.

The restaurant opened its branches in Doha following popular demand from Qatari visitors in Turkiye, guaranteeing its visitors in the Gulf country an authentic Turkish breakfast experience.

Source: Saiyd Afandi

Sayid Afandi’s rich menu in Doha has its own special offerings of Turkish pastries and desserts, with a fusion of flavours that awaken one’s taste buds on the morning of Eid.

5- Khashoka

For those wanting to explore more options at the West Walk, Khashoka offers a taste of Jordan with its new branch in Doha.

The menu has a wide variety of staple breakfast dishes from all over the Middle East, from classic hummus, falafel, foul among many others that are made with Khashoka’s special twist.

Source: Khashoka

Of course, the menu is filled with fresh juices and hot drinks to kickstart the morning.

Reservations can be done by calling 44428055 or 59999224.

6- Gaimer W Kahi

The West Walk still has more cuisines to offer from every part of the world, with Gaimer W Kahi providing a taste of Baghdad with its traditional Iraqi menu.

Source: Gaimer w Kahi

The restaurant is named after the famous Iraqi pastry Kahi,which is available at almost every bakery in Baghdad, especially during festivities, and is usually eaten with gaimer or fresh cream.

Your Eid celebrations will only get better with the assortment of traditional Iraqi breakfast dishes with a twist that Gaimer w Kahi has to offer.