Cameroon first African team to unveil Qatar World Cup squad

Cameroon’s Rigobert Song has revealed his squad for Qatar, featuring a mix of capped footballers and young stars for the upcoming World Cup.

Among the most capped players, Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has been selected as the country’s first choice, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich also appearing.

The youngest player on the squad is teenage goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu, who will defend his box at 19 years old.

21-year-old Christopher Wooh and Marou Souaibou are also debuting for the Cameroonians.

Several players on the roster will be appearing in their first World Cup appearance since Cameroon was absent from the 2018 Russian tournament.

They booked their return ticket to the World Cup after seeing off Algeria in the qualification play-offs, with Karl Toko Ekambi as his side’s hero following a goal in the very last minute.

Ekambi will seek to keep his team in the run as they have won the hearts of several fans with their impressive stunts.

The team has made more appearances in the World Cup than any other African country, and this will be their eighth appearance on the stage.

However, they face a challenging task as they are paired with favorites Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland in what will prove to be a tough group.

Squad 2022

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)