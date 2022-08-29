Buses in place to transport Lusail Super Cup spectators

In preparation for Lusail’s sold-out Super Cup on September 9th, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has designed a strategy to provide transport to fans attending the match.

Transport points for busses will be set in West Bay and the Qatar Sports Club area, allowing fans, including those with special needs, to head towards the east and west of Qatar’s largest stadium for the Lusail Super Cup next week.

Fans can access the stadium by using the Doha Metro and arriving at Lusail QNB Station on the Red Line. In addition, drivers can access the stadium from the Al Khor Expressway.

Lusail’s Metro Station will serve as a parking and transit zone, allowing fans to travel quickly between locations.

Further details are expected to be disclosed to ticket holders as the match date nears.

All fans attending the Lusail Super Cup will need a Hayya Card to enter the match. Approval for international spectators applying for the Hayaa card can take five days, while Qatar residents should expect a three-day wait.

The 80,000-capacity “jewel in the desert” will stage a match between Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal SFC and the Egyptian Premier League winners, followed by a concert from Arab icon Amr Diab.

The upcoming event will act as an opportunity to test the venue’s readiness ahead of its FIFA World Cup debut between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on the 22 of November.

Lusail Stadium will host ten matches during the Qatar World Cup, more than any other venue. Those ten matches include six group stage games, knockout contests in the round of 16, quarter-finals, a semi-final, and a final.

Qatar officials have promised to deliver an unforgettable experience to those participating in the special event.