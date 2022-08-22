Brazil’s Rafinha ‘in talks’ to leave PSG for Qatar’s Al Arabi SC

No official statements have been made on when the Brazilian could be in Qatar.

Paris Saint-Germain is currently in discussions with Qatar’s Al Arabi over the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Rafinha, according to Foot Mercato.

As part of their restructuring stage this summer, the French champions have been reshaping the superstar roster to allow room for organisation within the club.

Rafinha joined PSG in 2020 after nine seasons with Barcelona. The former Barcelona man is known for his robust passing but has failed to make a contributing impact since joining the French.

The 29-year-old has made only 39 appearances for PSG, contributing seven assists in the little playing time he has been given.

Rafinha spent last season on loan with the Spanish club Real Sociedad, one of the many clubs he was loaned to during his time with PSG.

No official statements have been made on when the Brazilian could be in Qatar, as reports claim that Rafinha nearly committed to an unnamed Qatar team but pulled out of the deal at the last minute due to personal reasons.

Al Gharafa Signs Algerian Players

As week four kicks off in the Qatar Stars League, Al Gharafa announced that it has signed Algerian players Farid Boulaya and Ishak Belfodil for two seasons.

The signing of the contracts comes after Al Gharafa lost to Al Shamal 2-1.

🚨 رسمياً.. الغرافة يتعاقد مع اللاعبين الجزائريين 🇩🇿 فريد بولاية و إسحاق بلفضيل لتدعيم صفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بعقد يمتد لمدة موسمين #الغرافة 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/XSuKsXHykT — AL GHARAFA SC | نادي الغرافة (@ALGHARAFACLUB) August 21, 2022

29-year-old Farid Boulaya is known for his potent playmaking with Metz’s French team.

The attacking midfielder made 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season, scoring four times and registering two assists. Al Gharafa is the sixth club of Boulaya’s career.

Striker Ishak Belfodil joins the Qatar pitches after leaving Berlin’s Hertha BSC.

The 2018/2019 season was a stunning period for Belfodil, who made 16 goals and five assists in 26 appearances.

Recently, injuries have set the Algerian footballer back, but he is expected to bounce back this season after being cleared for his health.