Brazil still ranked FIFA’s No. 1 despite Argentina World Cup win

Brazil went out in the quarter-finals but still tops the FIFA World Ranking.

Brazil, the South American rivals of Argentina, have remained leaders on the FIFA rankings despite Lionel Messi leading his squad to a World Cup title.

Brazil suffered an early exit from the Qatar World Cup, leaving millions shocked as they were titled favourites of the tournament.

Captained by Thiago Silva, Brazil only won three games at the FIFA stage, lost to Cameroon, and were eliminated by a penalty shootout by the Croatians 4-2.

The 2018 finalists ended the dream of the South Americans who last lifted the golden trophy in 2002.

Argentina won Copa America in 2021 and is now world champions, but more is needed for the No. 1 spot due to the penalties of the tournament.

Per ranking rules, shootout wins are worth fewer points than regulation-time wins and had France or Argentina won within 120 minutes in the final, they would have shifted to number one.

Currently ranked 2nd on the FIFA list splitting Brazil and Argentina is Belgium, who was knocked out effortlessly by an unprecedented Morocco squad 2-0.

The North Africans eliminated Kevin De Bruyne’s squad despite being placed 20 positions higher in the FIFA ranking.

Belgium wasn’t foreseen to go far in the tournament, especially after astonishing comments by De Bruyne, who called his team “too old.”

“No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players,” the 31-year-old footballer said during the tournament.

“We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders.”