Brazil seeks to become first Latin American host for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Latin America has never hosted any of the nine editions of the FIFA tournament.

Brazil’s government has submitted a letter of intent to FIFA to express their interest in bidding for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, going up against several countries eyeing the football tournament.

On Saturday, Brazil’s Minister of Sports Andre Fufuca displayed the country’s official submission alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino while in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores final.

“I delivered it to FIFA and Brazilian Football Confederation in the name of President Lula,” the Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Government Declaration that formalises Brazil’s intention to host the 2027 Women’s Football World Cup and the government guarantees required for countries bidding to host the World Cup,” Fufuca added.

Brazil, which has won the most men’s World Cups in history, has hosted the men’s tournament twice but has never taken on the women’s edition. Winning the 2027 would make Brazil the first in Latin America to host the tournament.

However, the country is going up against a number of other bidders, including Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, all of which have submitted a joint expression of interest.

In addition, the United States and Mexico have thrown their hats in the ring through a joint bid, while South Africa has also stated it will submit a proposal.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The FIFA Congress will appoint the tournament hosts in May next year.

According to FIFA, all interested hosts must submit complete bids to the football organisation by 8 December 2023, which will be followed by on-site inspection visits in February 2024.

This year, Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament, which Spain won.