Blue Salon’s pavilion at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is a must-see

For more than 40 years, Blue Salon has been at the forefront of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), maintaining its status as a high-profile forum for jewellers, global brands, and aspiring designers.

Blue Salon will have a pavilion at the latest annual Doha Watches and Jewellery Exhibition 2023, which will feature the latest range of jewellery brands, limited edition watches amongst other luxury products. As it presents exclusive timepieces, precious diamonds, and a dedication to delivering luxury.

Blue Salon has been part of this unique exhibition since the beginning from the year 2004, bringing to the public the most exclusive and valuable pieces.

The booth is a must-see for anyone interested in a priceless voyage into the heart of glitz and glam. Blue Salon continues to grow from strength to strength through continued portfolio enhancements and building brand equity with partners and will showcase its best brands, such as Zenith, BOVET, Breitling, Luis Erard, MB&F, Korlofe, Maurice Lacroix, Louis Erard, Ouzounian, amongst many more from all over the world.

At DJWE, beauty, art, legacy and one-of-a-kind craftsmanship all come together to tell the fascinating story of each jewel, whilst providing special timepieces that serve as tools for professionals. It brings together exclusivity, beauty, art, legacy and unique craftsmanship to tell the unforgettable story behind each jewel.

This variety and diverse selection demonstrates the increasing interest amongst international exhibitors towards the event, which has already cemented a reputation as one of the most important luxury jewellery and watch exhibitions in the Middle East.

DJWE will be located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, where more than 400 international luxury brands display their finest work, special editions and unique pieces, alongside the most talented emerging local jewellery designers. Featuring luxury watches, necklaces, rings, earrings, diamonds, gold, and silverware, the exhibition will host around 30,000 visitors from over 175 countries this year.