Blue Salon’s pavilion at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition is a must-see

For more than 40 years, Blue Salon has been at the forefront of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, maintaining its status as a high-profile forum for jewellers, global brands, and aspiring designers.

The luxury store presents exclusive timepieces, precious diamonds, and a dedication to delivering luxury.

Blue Salon will have a pavilion at the latest annual Doha Watches and Jewellery Exhibition, which will feature the latest range of jewellery brands, limited edition watches amongst other luxury products.

The booth is a must-see for anyone interested in a priceless voyage into the heart of glitz and glam.

At DJWE, beauty, art, legacy and one-of-a-kind craftsmanship all come together to tell the fascinating story of each jewel, whilst providing special timepieces that serve as tools for professionals.

The renown luxury stop in Qatar will showcase its best brands, such as Zenith, Aikon, Breitling, Luis Erard, Bovet, MB&F, Maurice Lacroix, Pierre De Roche, the Rudis Sylva Watch amongst many more from all over the world.

This variety and diverse selection demonstrates the increasing interest amongst international exhibitors towards the event, which has already cemented a reputation as one of the most important luxury jewellery and watch exhibitions in the Middle East.

Blue Salon’s goal was to create an experience for every visitor at the pavilion. This includes wandering through the timepieces displayed by their global and most lavish brands that strike onlookers with a sense of elegance, fashion, style and class.

DJWE is located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, where more than 400 international luxury brands display their finest work, special editions and unique pieces, alongside the most talented emerging local jewellery designers.