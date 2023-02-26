Best FIFA Football Awards 2022: Which global footballers are battling for the prize?

The Best FIFA Football Awards winners for 2022 will be crowned at a ceremony this Monday in Paris.

This year’s Best FIFA awards have called up the biggest names in football, with Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Pep Guardiola, Yassine Bounou, Mary Earps, and Sarina Wiegman all selected for their respective titles.

For the achievements recorded between 8 August 2021 and 18 December 2022, World Cup winner Lionel Messi has been shortlisted as a finalist alongside the likes of Paris-Saint-German teammate and Golden Boot recipient Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema, the first Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or since Zidane in 1998, has also been included in the football awards.

The three stars have all accomplished various feats in the world of football to become selected as finalists.

Julian Alvarez, Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, and two-time FIFA, Best giftee Robert Lewandowski were all initially nominated for the awards.

Online, football commentators and a wave of social media users have predicted 35-year-old Messi to pick up Monday night’s prize after he become Argentina’s all-time top scorer in the competition and broke the World Cup appearance record.

More importantly, the crowned GOAT completed the most heightened level of football by scoring seven goals in the lead-up to taking the World Cup title home.

Other nominees

Alongside the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 finalists, America’s Alex Morgan, Arsenal’s Beth Mead, and Spain’s Alexia Putellas have all been cast for the Best FIFA Women’s Player 2022 finalists.

One of the few Americans to lead appearances internationally, Morgan ushered the US squad to defeat Canada in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship final.

Winning the Women’s EURO 2022 Golden Boot, Mead scored six times and contributed five assists as England’s women won their first major international title.

Alex Morgan went for it 🫡



Watch USWNT vs. Brazil on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/KLc62Dnfki — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 23, 2023

Last year’s winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Player has been recalled again as Putellas continued to perform consistently on the pitch.

The Barcelona player nailed 34 goals across all competitions for the club in 2021/22.

For men’s goalkeepers, Morocco’s Yassine Bounou has been made the run alongside Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez.

For women goalkeepers, Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, England’s Mary Earps, and Chile’s Christiane Endler have made the cut for their incredible guard of the box throughout the last season.

Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful coach in Champions League/European Cup history, as he coached his squad to their 14th European triumph.

📊| Coaching records Carlo Ancelotti has achieved since returning to Madrid:



• Only coach to win all 5 major leagues

• Most UCL titles ever (4)

• Most UEFA Super Cups (4)



Legend. 🇮🇹🏆 #rmalive pic.twitter.com/WNESq7svuX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 11, 2022

The Italian competes against Guardiola’s 32 trophies run and his success with Manchester City, with four Premier League title in five seasons.

Lionel Scaloni has lost only once in 43 matches with Argentina, ultimately entitling him to lead the squad to a World Cup title.

The final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach are Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage, and Sarina Wiegman.

Bompastor led her Lyon squad to defeating PSG in her first season as a coach and also taking down title holders Barcelona 3-1 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

Sundhage and Wiegman have become household names for their stellar impacts on their team, but more notably, their successful runs.

Sundhage led Brazil to their Copa America Feminina title, while Wiegman edged the English squad to go undefeated and ultimately to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final with a 2–1 victory against Germany.