Benzema sent home ‘prematurely’ during World Cup: agent

The claim furthers the rumored problematic relationship with Deschamps’s Les Blues and Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema’s agent has called out France coach Didier Deschamps for sending the superstar footballer home from the World Cup.

Agent, Karim Djaziri, insists his client was fit for the knockout rounds of France’s World Cup campaign, in comments made weeks after Benzema announced his retirement from international duty with France on his 35th birthday.

“I put that there, but before that, I consulted 3 specialists who confirm the diagnosis that Benzema could have been fit from the 1/8th to at least be on the bench,” Djaziri voiced on his social media pages.

“Why did you ask him to leave so quickly,” Djaziri added.

Je pose ça là mais avant ça j’ai consulté 3 spécialistes qui confirment le diagnostic que @Benzema aurait pu être apte à partir des 1/8 éme pour au moins être sur le banc ! Pourquoi lui avoir demandé de partir si vite ? pic.twitter.com/wtOHhDeDVW — Karim Djaziri (@KDjaziri) December 26, 2022

Djaziri’s tweet puts forth evidence to reinforce his inquiry illustrating the timeframe of Benzema’s injury.

Despite no comments from the Ballon d’Or winner, the Real Madrid Star bid farewell to rumours of him returning to Les Blues with an “I’m not interested” post and eventually called it quits with a subtle message.

“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today, and I’m proud of it! I have written my story, and ours is ending,” Benzema wrote in his retirement announcement.

The absence of Benzema and the news from his agent add to years of whispers of tension between the footballer and Deschamps.

Marking 37 goals in 97 appearances for France, Benzema was expected to lead the French squad in Qatar’s World Cup but was absent due to a last-minute thigh injury sustained during training the day before kick-off.

Despite reporters’ questions about Benzema’s possible return during the France World cup campaign, Deschamps “preferred not to answer.”

In his post-match press conference after the semi-final win against Morocco, Deschamps refused to rule out what would be a stunning return for Benzema.

“I don’t really want to answer that question. Next question. I do apologise,” Deschamps said, frustrated.

France exclusion

Benzema was snubbed from the team and not selected by his country for the Euro 2016 and 2018 World Cup after a sex tape and blackmail scandal with teammate Mathieu Valbuena erupted in 2015.

Allegations pinned Benzema as having a role in blackmailing Valbuena, and the superstar was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and a €75,000 fine ahead of the World Cup.

Deschamps was accused of racist pressure by Benzema for kicking him off the team for five years.

“He has bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France,” Benzema told Marca.

“He has to know that in France, the extremist party reached the second round in the last two elections. I do not know, therefore, whether it is a decision only for Didier because I’ve gotten along with him, with the president, everyone,” Benzema added.

The Real Madrid star returned to the national team in 2021, his first call-up to the squad since his exclusion.

Benzema helped lead his team to the 2021 UEFA Nations League as he overtook Zinedine Zidane in France, scoring records and becoming the 6th top scorer in the country’s history.