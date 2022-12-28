Benin president calls on African teams to follow in Morocco’s footsteps at World Cup

The Atlas Lions bowed out in fourth place after a historic run at Qatar 2022, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach such heights at the World Cup.

African nations should follow in Morocco’s successful footsteps, the president of Benin said, following the team’s historic performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After the remarkable success of the Atlas Lions during the World Cup, President Patrice Talon said few African countries have carried the torch at the continental and international levels in sports.

Morocco’s performance at the World Cup was “the result of work that has been done over time,” he said.

“We all watched the World Cup games with great interest, great enthusiasm, even with pride for some games. We have seen this semi-final between France and Morocco which has generated a lot of pride on the continent for a first participation of an African team in the final four,” said the leader of the West African nation.

The president pointed to the Atlas Lions’ drive to succeed at the tournament.

“They had not only the ability and talent, but the rage to win. We could see how many people were unhappy after the elimination of Morocco because we were so close to the goal,” he said in comments reported by the presidency of Benin, according to reports.

In remarks came during a meeting with the heads of clubs and sports federations of Benin, in which he also discussed his hopes to see his nation advance to the highest level in African and international football events.

For the prosperity of Benin’s success level, Talon confirmed that the foundation has already started its establishment, owing the progress to numerous reforms implemented and the state’s shown commitment to the growth of its sports industry.

“I have invited you to take stock of our beginning. The state has shown its willingness to boost the development of sports, by achieving some infrastructure. We had realised 22 stadiums in addition to what we had in the country and another series will start soon,” he said.

Morocco made global headlines at this year’s FIFA World Cup after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach as far as the semi-finals at the tournament.

The team’s performance blurred all regional borders with millions from around the world uniting to back Morocco.

Following the notable feat at the Qatar World Cup stage, Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui was nominated by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) for the Men’s World Best Club Coach 2022.

Topping fourth place at the FIFA tournament, Regragui is the first Arab and African coach to be nominated for the award, gifted to national managers with noteworthy accomplishments.

The announcement is unique as Regragui was appointed head coach only three months prior to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the football governing body said in a recent report that superstar footballers who played at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar may have swayed their fate with regards to the upcoming FIFA Football Awards.

Regragui's achievements with Morocco should not be overlooked, the report claimed.