Barcelona’s Xavi says door ‘always open’ for Lionel Messi 

In the midst of uncertainty for the superstar, the stage is apparently set for Messi to make his triumphant return to Barcelona.

Famed Barcelona hero, coach, and longtime teammate of Lionel Messi, Xavi has voiced that the doors will “always be open” for the legend to come “home” amid rumours of a departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game against Manchester United, the Barcelona head coach voiced a potential homage for Messi is possible.

“Messi knows that Barcelona is his home, and the doors are open, I said this many times,” the former midfielder said.

“He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he’d always fit in,” Xavi added.

This upcoming June, the World Cup winner will end his contract with PSG.

No explanation is needed for the relationship between Barcelona and Messi, as the two forces have produced football’s best moments for the last 15 years.

Amid rumours of Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, a signing looks far more idealistic.

“I don’t think he will return [to Barcelona],” Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona’s airport. “The conditions are not there.”

“I don’t know, life takes so many turns,” he added, leaving some fans to hope.

Harbouring more than £1 billion in debt, the Spanish club is endeavouring to resolve its financial cases.

Messi left Barcelona for PSG after the club could not renew his deal and stay within La Liga-imposed spending limits.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca is far from clear despite the club’s president continuously saying they have improved the wage books.

The Spanish newspaper voiced that reports indicate La Liga has told Barcelona they need to reduce their wage bill by around €200m this upcoming summer.

The report illustrates that Barcelona must now consider expanding its income by selling players, reducing salaries, and attracting lucrative sponsorship deals.

Neither La Liga nor Barcelona has publicly commented on the matter, but the Messi saga with the club appears far from over.