Back on track: Ford returns to F1 after almost 20-year absence

The famed automobile is back on the race track after more than two decades after dropping out

Ford has confirmed it will return to Formula One (F1) in 2026 as it joins strengths with 2022 world champions Red Bull.

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the Ford Motor Company, called the collaboration a continuation of the history of Ford in Friday’s launch event.

And we’re off to the races. The #F1 races! Red Bull Ford Powertrains will develop the hybrid power unit ready for the 2026 season. Ford® CEO @jimfarley98 was there for the big announcement today. Let’s go! #FordReturns pic.twitter.com/IKqfp7jBjl — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) February 3, 2023

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company,” said the great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford.

Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing its long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages, the company added.

Ford’s involvement will cater to F1’s new engine regulations for 2026, as teams are expected to increase electrical power by as much as 50% and use fully sustainable ethanol as fuel.

“Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1,” said Stefano Domenicali, President, and CEO of F1.

“We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1’s iconic circuits from 2026,” Domenicali added.

Ford maintains a rich history in F1, prevailing to capture 10 Constructors’ and 13 drivers’ championships.

Ford’s return to F1 comes at the same time as its historical foe in the US automotive industry, General Motors, expects to penetrate the track with its Cadillac brand for 2026.

Last year, Audi announced that it would be entering F1 for the first time with the likes of Sauber.