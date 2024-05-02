Second edition of Tech, Education, Finance, Fashion, Art conference reboots May 6

The TEFFA conference returns for a second edition, where national and international keynote speakers will unpack the ‘AI R Evolution‘ theme through an exciting lineup of panel discussions and workshops.



The worlds of technology, education, finance, fashion and art are set to unite for the second edition of the TEFFA conference.



“We are excited to bring TEFFA back to the vibrant hub of innovation that is Msheireb Downtown Doha,” Shaika Al Sulaiti, the Senior Concept Manager of the Doha Design District, said to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).



From May 6 to 8, Msheireb’s M7, the hub for Qatari innovation in design, fashion and tech, will host national and international trailblazers and provide a platform for them to share their insights.

This year’s theme is titled ‘AI R Evolution.’ Keynote speakers and attendees will explore “the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across various aspects of our lives, spanning business, economy, supply chain, education, and art,” the event’s organisers said.



On the first day of the conference, Qatar’s Aysha Khalifa Al Romaihi, the manager of special programmes at Qatar Development Bank, will join Nitin Kumar, the co-founder of Zybte and Shish Shridar, who works in Microsoft’s Global Start-Ups department, to discuss investing and innovation within startups.

What else is in store?

Day one will also include an array of exciting workshops on navigating the worlds of art and AI, integrating blockchain technology into business and upcycling within the fashion industry.



Meanwhile, the final day of the conference will feature a panel discussion with Qatar’s Fatima Hassan Al Remaihi, the CEO of the Doha Film Institute, and Deborah Sawaf, the CEO of The Power of Words Foundation, who will be unpacking educational philanthropy and technology within the public sector.



Sawaf will also deliver a workshop with Ramiro Alban, a digital artist, about developing emotional intelligence.

This year’s conference will conclude with a VIP invite-only live art auction and fashion AI art show.



QNA added that at the second edition of TEFFA, the Digital Seamless Fashion company will launch a new AI-powered fashion product.



In another first, Msheireb Properties and the MetaHug gaming studio have teamed up to create a soon-to-launch immersive Roblox educational game, which will digitally journey players through Qatar’s vibrant cultural heritage.