Qatar National Library strengthens autism support and awareness in community

Navigating the complexities of raising a child with autism is undeniably demanding, and Qatar National Library (QNL) has made it a mission to create an accommodating learning environment in Qatar, a nation where one in every 87 children is diagnosed with autism.

Since its inception, QNL has been proactive in hosting various awareness events tackling autism spectrum disorder.

The national library has tailored its facilities to aid parents with the essential knowledge and resources necessary to foster their children’s cognitive and social growth.

In a bid to provide curated support for individuals with learning difficulties, developmental disabilities, or sensory impairments, QNL has unveiled the Sensory Room. This purpose-built space full of sensory devices and toys aims to engage children in a safe environment while still provoking their senses with captivating visual effects.

At the core of QNL’s educational methods lies the Autism Book Collection.

These literary works serve as practical guides for treatment strategies as well as celebrate the achievements of remarkable individuals within the autism community.

QNL also extended its reach beyond physical boundaries by offering a diverse range of ebooks and online resources to support individuals with autism and their caregivers.

Complementing this initiative are enabling kits, designed to make reading and sensory activities both accessible and entertaining for children.

The Library’s Assistive Technology Center is also there to provide comprehensive training programs and demonstrations of assistive technology to cater to the unique needs of individuals with autism and special needs.

QNL has also collaborated with institutions such as the Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs and the Qatar Foundation Learning Center to offer a series of enlightening lectures covering a wide spectrum of topics, from sensory integration to understanding autism and developmental delays.

The national library serves as a hub for autism awareness and guidance events.

This is evident from the workshops on effective sensory integration and the discussions on the latest assistive technology apps.

QNL has partnered with Awsaj Academy and the CDC Center for Special Needs to offer volunteering programs as well, providing students with opportunities to contribute to the community while also gaining hands-on experience.

In a bid to ensure an autism-friendly environment within its premises, QNL also added a layer by collaborating with Renad Academy to train its staff and secure certification.