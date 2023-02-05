Atletico Madrid president resurrects Super League rumours 

It’s been two years since the European Super League collapsed from fruition

President of Atletico Madrid Enrique Cerezo has publicised his stance on the infamous Super league voicing that the outcome is “inevitable and will go on in coming years.”

“Nobody can put obstacles to a new competition. The Super League will go on. Here or in a few years, it will come out,” Cerezo said in an interview with El Chiringuito.

The Spanish president’s comments sparked the unsaid gossip of a reformation of the coalition, particularly since Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the Super League “could be a reality by 2025” last month.

Awaiting the verdict on the legality of the Super League, Laporta believes the decision would be as crucial as the Bosman ruling, which allowed footballers to move on a free transfer at the end of their contracts.

“This Spring, we’ll have the verdict on the Super League. For clubs, it will be like what the Bosman ruling meant for players,” Laporta said.

“If the decision is favourable, the Super League could be a reality by 2025. If it isn’t, the steps we decide to take will depend on what the verdict says. The degree of the victory will dictate what we can do with the Super League,” the famed Barca president said.

This April will mark the second year anniversary of the beginning of the failure of the European Super League.

Heavily slammed by fans, politicians, and football’s governing bodies, nine of its founding clubs withdrew from the decision leaving Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus still vouching for the proposed Champions League replacement.

FIFA, UEFA, and local leagues are hoping the European Court of Justice (ECJ) rules against the views of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Barcelona as many view the Super League to be elitist and exclusionary, removing healthy competition from within the football league.

A LaLiga report in December has claimed that a European Super League would “destroy national leagues in the medium term,” finding that most clubs would suffer a 55% drop in revenue.

“The Super League isn’t the format of a competition – it’s an ideological concept,” LaLiga president Javier Tebas said.

“This is a problem of governance. The big clubs want power in European football. We all know clubs should have more power, but every club. The Super League say clubs should be masters of their own destiny and I agree, but that’s all clubs, big and small, as happens in LaLiga,” Tebas added.