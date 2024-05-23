Private hospital Aspetar to support Qatari athletes at Summer Olympics

Several of Qatar’s athletes are set to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, marking the Gulf nation’s eleventh consecutive appearance.

Qatar’s private hospital, Aspetar, announced they will play a vital role in supporting Qatari athletes participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will take place from July 26 to August 11.

The famed institution, the world-leading specialized orthopedic and sports medicine hospital, will have a medical delegation accompanying the Qatari Olympic team led by Dr. Leith Anas Al Sanfaz, a sports medicine specialist at Aspetar.

Several of the country’s Olympians will be treated before and during the tournament, as well as after.

Some of the athletes who will be treated by Aspetar include Qatar’s track and field athlete Mutaz Barshim, prevailing weightlifter Fares Ibrahim, and many more.

Aspetar’s comprehensive healthcare services for athletes at the tournament are designed to optimize their performance.

The insulation includes diagnosing and treating injuries, speeding up recovery, presenting nutritional and sleep guidance, and averting communicable diseases.

Support will not be limited to medical but holistic, ensuring the athletes are in their finest condition.

Earlier this month, Aspetar Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital provided medical care for athletes during the entirety of the U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

The Qatar-based institution partnered with the tournament’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to deliver various medical services.

Medical professionals were present at stadiums and beyond the pitch, liaising with local partners to provide emergency medical services and ambulance facilities at all tournament venues.

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the LOC Hassan Al Kuwari emphasized the central role of Aspetar in ensuring the tournament’s success, saying: “One of the key factors behind the success of tournaments such as the under-23 Asian Cup is the ability for us to leverage the expertise of Aspetar, who are global leaders in sports medicine.”

Chief Medical Officer of the LOC’s medical committee Khalid Al Khelaifi emphasised the enduring commitment of Qatar to support athletes in mega-sporting events. “Our work with the under-23 Asian Cup comes as part of a long legacy of supporting athletes at mega-sporting events hosted by Qatar,” he said.

“Our work ensured that the future Olympians taking part in the tournament performed at the highest level by receiving the best medical tournament possible”.

This year’s tournament edition functioned as Asia’s qualifiers for the Men’s upcoming Olympic football tournament in Paris.