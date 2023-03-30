Ashghal kicks off its largest ever annual Ramadan tournament

Headed as the largest tournament, more than 660 players will compete in the six games clusters.

Ashghal’s annual Ramadan Tournament has been kicked off in collaboration with Federations of Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Billiards, and Snooker, fetching the most inclusive and widespread edition to the Qatar private sector.

Held in Qatar Sports Club, with an attendance of 23 football teams, 18 basketball teams, 42 table tennis players, 20 padel players, 24 competing billiard players, and 20 video game players, the contest invites employees from various international and local companies.

Hamad Nasser al-Nuaimi, manager of Ashghal’s Ramadan Tournament, voiced that several games will not only be going on but will also be played at a high level.

“This is the largest among Ramadan tournaments organised by Ashghal. 345 players participate in football matches while 216 participate in basketball matches which will certainly lead the tournament to be high level,” al-Nuaimi said.

After the tournament’s first day, groups will be divided into six groups competing in 40 matches, with the top two qualifying for the second round.

The tournament will come to an end at the end of Ramadan.

In previous editions, the football competition included only dozens of participants in their sports, as in 2019 version had select games such as football, basketball, table tennis, cycling, billiards, table tennis, and PlayStation.