ARTIC announces official opening of Al Samriya Hotel Doha ‘Autograph Collection’

Al Samriya Hotel’s ‘Autograph Collection’ welcomes travellers to Doha with a refined, distinctive Qatari experience.

Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company ‘ARTIC’, announces the official opening of Al Samriya Hotel, Doha, Autograph Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotel brands.

Located in the heart of the Al Samriya Estate, the hotel is inspired by the spirit, culture, and character of Qatar and its people.

Developed by ARTIC, the hotel showcases local culture and heritage and is built using traditional materials and masonry sourced from the estate.

The hotel presents a unique leisure experience, combining local cultural values and enriching design with an atmosphere of historic grandeur and modern facilities. Together, these elements provide a truly unique destination.

On this occasion, H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC), commented, “We are pleased to announce the opening of Al Samriya Hotel, Doha, Autograph Collection, which offers a distinctive experience for visitors to Qatar and is an excellent addition to our investment portfolio.

In developing the hotel, we have sought to create a unique place through its design, location and environment so that visitors can experience the authentic Qatar and relax in tranquil surroundings away from the hustle and bustle of the city. We have an excellent management team in place and I know they will succeed in delivering an exceptional experience for our guests.”

Mr. Tarek Mahmoud El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of ARTIC, added: “The opening of Al Samriya Hotel, Doha, Autograph Collection, is evidence of our diversification strategy and reflects the Company’s ability to recognise the local market needs and bring new and high-quality hotels to the area that enrich both the local hospitality sector and our investment portfolio.

We are collaborating once again with Marriott International to manage Al Samriya Hotel, Doha, Autograph Collection. We are excited by the addition of the Autograph Collection brand to our portfolio and we aim to further expand this brand to provide a distinctive hotel experience that reflects the hotel’s premium character and location.”

Comprising of 60 rooms, 27 villas, a spa and a concept restaurant, the hotel is just steps away from the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum where guests can enjoy a journey back in time with the museum’s vast collection from different cultures and histories.

Guests can explore the estate and the nature reserve where they can see animals such as oryx, gazelles and Qatar’s endangered species.

Guests can also visit the date farm and gardens, the Al Samriya Riding School, professional 5-star livery and equestrian services.

“Al Samriya Hotel, Doha, Autograph Collection is a one-of-a-kind destination and a cultural inspiration for visitors to Qatar,” said Ammar Samad, Multi-Property General Manager.

“We are excited to welcome guests to an elevated hospitality experience that is truly born of this place. Al Samriya Hotel, Doha, Autograph Collection is a unique hotel that allows guests to re-connect and at the same time explore the culture of this country and its people.”

To reserve or for more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/dohas.